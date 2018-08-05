TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese Go player Kyo Kagen (許家元) has won the Gosei, one of Japan's seven major titles, after defeating title defender Yuta Iyama 3-0 in a best-of-five match held in Osaka Friday.



Kyo broke the record for winning one of Japan's seven major titles -- Kisei, Meijin, Honinbo, Tengen, Oza, Judan and Gosei -- in the shortest period after turning professional.



He clinched the Gosei in just five years and four months after turning professional in 2012, breaking the previous record of six years set by Japanese Atsushi Ida in April 2015, when he won the Judan title.



At the age of 20 years and seven months, Kyo also became the third-youngest player to bag one of the seven major titles.



Kyo Kagen (Image courtesy of Kyodo News)