WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--SUPER RUGBY FINAL

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Christchurch-based Crusaders outclassed the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final on Saturday to win the southern hemisphere tournament for the ninth time in its 22-year history. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand goes into the third round at the Women's British Open with a one-shot lead over Georgia Hall, Mamiko Higa and Minjee Lee. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

BIRMINGHAM, England — Ben Stokes took the key wicket of Virat Kohli and finished on 4-40 as England beat India in the first cricket test by 31 runs on Saturday. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BC-EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

MOTHERWELL, Scotland — Two years after earning Croatia's first ever Olympic gold medal in rowing, the Sinkovic brothers have won a major title again — in a different discipline. Valent and Martin Sinkovic won the men's pairs final of the European Championships at Strathclyde Country Park on Saturday, having switched from the double sculls after their Rio triumph to give themselves a new challenge. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1345, photos.

TEN--WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON — Defending champion Alexander Zverev tries to return to the Citi Open final, facing 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at a rain-drenched tournament where several players will need to play twice on Saturday. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Play scheduled to start at 1600 GMT.

ATH--AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS-SEMENYA

ASABA, Nigeria — Caster Semenya won the 400 meters at the African championships on Friday and said she still plans to compete in middle-distance races at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite new IAAF rules starting in November that could prevent her running in her favored events. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FHK--WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

LONDON — Ireland takes on Spain, and defending champion the Netherlands plays Australia, in the semifinals at the women's field hockey World Cup. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--EWORLD CUP-DOPING

LONDON — Less than three weeks after the World Cup finished, the finals of the video gaming version are being staged in London. For the first time competitors are being tested for performance-enhancing substances just like players on the field in Russia. By Rob Harris. SENT: 730 words, photos.

GLF--FIJI INTERNATIONAL

SIGATOKA, Fiji — India's Gaganjeet Bhullar took a one stroke lead and Ernie Els surged into contention Saturday after the third round of the Fiji International. SENT: 350 words.

GLF--BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

RENO, Nevada — Aaron Baddeley took advantage of Ollie Schniederjans' late double bogey to take the lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event. SENT: 450 words.

FBC--OHIO STATE-MEYER

Urban Meyer defended himself Friday, admitting he was not forthright with reporters when questioned about 2015 allegations of domestic violence against one of his assistant coaches, but also insisting he handled the situation properly at the time. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SOF--WOMEN'S WORLDS

ICHIHARA, Japan — Alison Aguilar and Delaney Spaulding drove in three runs each as the United States beat Taiwan 7-0 Saturday to improve to 2-0 in Group A at the women's softball world championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 200 words.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

CLEVELAND — Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a game for the first time in the major leagues, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Friday night. SENT: 1,980 words, photos.

BKL--ACES TRAVEL WOES

After traveling for over 25 hours, the Las Vegas Aces players decided not to play a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday night. The decision to cancel the game was made about 1 1/2 hours before the tip. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 820 words, photos.

