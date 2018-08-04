A man rests next to the beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave to Europe
People refresh themselves on the beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave
A boy jumps from a platform over the water at La Concha beach during a hot summer day in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug
A woman takes a photo as her child plays in a fountain at a park in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The hot weather in Moscow is continuing, wit
People crowd La Concha beach in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave to
Two women jump from a platform over the water at La Concha beach during a hot summer day in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday,
People enjoy a hot summer day at La Concha beach in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bri
A seagull flies over at La Concha beach during a hot summer day in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air fro
People play with a ball at La Concha beach during a hot summer day in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air
A boy jumps from a platform over the water at La Concha beach during a hot summer day in the basque city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, Friday, Aug
A girl cools herself running through a fountain at a park in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The hot weather in Moscow is continuing, with tempe
People cool off in an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Spain's Meteorological Agency says eight provinces in the southe
People cool down under a shower at Biarritz beach, southwestern France, Friday, Aug.3, 2018. The hot weather is expected to last for several days acro
Red roses are in full blossom at a house wall in Niederursel near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug.4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
People refresh themselves on the beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave
A woman rests next to the beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave to Euro
A man sprays water on his sand sculpture by the Tagus riverbank in Lisbon Thursday, Aug. 2 2018. The temperature in Lisbon reached 39 degrees Celsius,
A man walks under the water from a garden sprinkler by the Tagus riverbank in Lisbon, Thursday, Aug. 2 2018. The temperature in Lisbon reached 39 degr
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Spain are sweltering under an intense wave of heat that has produced near-record temperatures in the southern European countries.
Portugal has issued red alerts for extreme heat for more than half the country Saturday, with thermometers approaching 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit). The country's highest ever recorded temperature was 47.4 C (117.3 F) in 2003.
The hot, dry conditions have led to several wildfires in Portugal. The biggest outbreak has burned 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) near the town of Monchique in the southern Algarve region.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warns "it's a very serious situation of extreme heat."
Spain has also issued warnings of extremely high temperatures for its southern areas.
The hot air mass coming in from Africa is also bringing dust from the Sahara Desert.