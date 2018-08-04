Thousands of students brought the capital of Bangladesh to a standstill on Saturday, marking the seventh consecutive day of mass protests calling for road safety reforms.

Students as young as 13 participated in the protests, blocking roadways and performing impromptu checks to ensure drivers had official documents allowing them to operate a vehicle.

Read more: Is Bangladesh becoming an autocracy?

"We don't want to be killed [by a] road crash," 10th grader Mohammad Selim told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency.

Last week, two teenagers were killed and nine others injured when a speeding bus plowed into a crowd. The deadly road accident triggered protests across Dhaka and other parts of the country.

'We won't leave'

Protests intensified after Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan, who maintains close ties to transport unions, made an insensitive comment about the unrest.

"A road crash has claimed 33 lives in India's Maharashtra; but do they talk about it the way we do?" Khan said, referring to a deadly accident in neighboring India earlier that week.

Read more: Is Bangladesh's media freedom deteriorating?

The minister's comments prompted widespread criticism by social media users in Bangladesh, with some calling for him to step down immediately. Khan later apologized for his remarks.

Other officials have urged calm, saying the government will consider road safety reforms. However, their pleas have done little to discourage students from taking to the streets.

"We won't leave the roads until our demands are met," student protester Al Miran told the Agence France-Presse news agency. "We want safe roads and safe drivers."

ls/jlw (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.