BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Stokes took the key wicket of Virat Kohli as England beat India in the first cricket test by 31 runs on Saturday.

The 1,000th test match for England was evenly balanced as India resumed Day 4 at Edgbaston on 110-5 in its second innings, chasing 194 for victory.

But it swung strongly England's way during an occasionally bad-tempered morning session when Stokes trapped Kohli leg before wicket for 51, leaving India on 141-7 despite an unsuccessful appeal by the India captain.

India was all out for 162 when Stokes dismissed Hardik Pandya (31) to finish on 4-40.