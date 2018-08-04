  1. Home
Stokes traps Kohli as England beats India by 31 runs

By  Associated Press
2018/08/04 19:38
The umpire declares Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, center, dismissed, as England's James Anderson, second left, hugs teammate Ben Stokes during t

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between England and In

England's Ben Stokes, left, is congratulated by teammate Jos Buttler for dismissing India's Lokesh Rahul during the third day of the first test cricke

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Stokes took the key wicket of Virat Kohli as England beat India in the first cricket test by 31 runs on Saturday.

The 1,000th test match for England was evenly balanced as India resumed Day 4 at Edgbaston on 110-5 in its second innings, chasing 194 for victory.

But it swung strongly England's way during an occasionally bad-tempered morning session when Stokes trapped Kohli leg before wicket for 51, leaving India on 141-7 despite an unsuccessful appeal by the India captain.

India was all out for 162 when Stokes dismissed Hardik Pandya (31) to finish on 4-40.