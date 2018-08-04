  1. Home
More cases reported in indigenous dengue fever cluster in New Taipei

By  Central News Agency
2018/08/04 19:49
Dengue fever is expanding in New Taipei City.

New Taipei's fifth and sixth cases of an indigenous dengue fever cluster of 2018 have been confirmed in the city's Xinzhuang District, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Saturday.

One of the recently reported patients lives 500 meters from the other five patients in the same village in Xinzhuang District, indicating that the cluster infection has worsened and extended to neighboring areas, according to a statement from the CDC.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said the next five days are critical for observing if the cluster infection has been extended to other villages in Xinzhuang District.

The CDC has sent 33 staff to inspect and disinfect the village where the cluster infection was reported, who have found larvae of vector mosquitoes in 17 containers holding standing water in the area.

To prevent further infection, the CDC urged people to remove water from containers and to seek medical assistance as soon as possible should they develop symptoms of fever, headache, skin rash, pain behind the eyes, and painful joints and muscles.  (By Chang Min-hsuan and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
dengue fever
New Taipei City
CDC

