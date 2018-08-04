TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency says protesters attacked a seminary in the northern province of Alborz but were stopped by the police before causing significant damage.

Seminary head Ali Hendiani was quoted Saturday as saying about 500 protesters attacked to the seminary Friday night and broke windows with stones and bricks.

Hendiani says there were no students at the seminary at the time of the attack and no one was wounded. He says several protesters were arrested.

The cause of the protest was not clear, but there have been several demonstrations in Iranian cities in recent days over economic concerns, and public buildings have been damaged.

The Iranian rial has dropped to a record low amid growing concerns about renewed American sanctions, due to kick in on Monday.