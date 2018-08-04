CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders outclassed the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final on Saturday to win the southern hemisphere tournament for the ninth time in its 22-year history.

The Lions, chasing their first title, lost in the final for the third consecutive year.

The writing was on the wall early for the visitors when the Crusaders neutralized the rolling maul which has been their most reliable attacking weapon throughout the season, producing 21 tries. The Lions had their first attempting at setting a maul from a lineout in the 10th minute but the Crusaders pack combined to hurl them back 10 meters.