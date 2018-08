CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Crusaders beat the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final on Saturday to win the title for the ninth time:

___

Crusaders 37 (Seta Tamanivalu, David Havili, Mitchell Drummond, Scott Barrett tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 conversions, 3 penalties), Lions 18 (Cyle Brink, Malcolm Marx tries; Elton Jantjies conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 20-6.