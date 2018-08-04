Citi Open Results

Friday William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. David Goffin (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, walkover.

Women Quarterfinals

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8).

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-6.

Women Semifinals

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Kristie Ahn and Lauren Davis, United States, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.