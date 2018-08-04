Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 001 000 000—1 1 0 Boston 300 010 00x—4 7 0

Severino, Dav.Robertson (6), Kahnle (8) and Romine; Porcello and Leon. W_Porcello 14-4. L_Severino 14-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (14). Boston, Pearce (5).

___

Los Angeles 201 000 040—7 10 0 Cleveland 210 000 001—4 8 0

Barria, Alvarez (6), J.Anderson (7), Bedrosian (8), Parker (9) and F.Arcia, Briceno; Clevinger, Miller (7), Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), Cimber (8), Otero (8) and Gomes, R.Perez. W_J.Anderson 3-2. L_O.Perez 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani 2 (11). Cleveland, Martin (1).

___

Chicago 000 002 000 1—3 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 020 0—2 6 0

(10 innings)

Giolito, Fry (8), Minaya (8), Avilan (8), Danish (9), Santiago (10) and Narvaez; Stanek, Kolarek (2), Schultz (4), Pruitt (7), Romo (9), Alvarado (10) and Perez, Sucre. W_Danish 1-0. L_Alvarado 1-4. Sv_Santiago (1). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (18).

___

Baltimore 000 021 000— 3 10 3 Texas 100 700 03x—11 10 1

Hess, Hart (4), E.Phillips (5), Carroll (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Joseph; Jurado, Claudio (6), Gearrin (7), C.Martin (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Chirinos. W_Jurado 2-1. L_Hess 2-6. HRs_Texas, Chirinos (15), Gallo (28), Odor (12).

___

Kansas City 002 020 000—4 10 0 Minnesota 030 021 00x—6 11 0

Fillmyer, Flynn (4), Adam (6), McCarthy (7), Maurer (8) and S.Perez; Odorizzi, Moya (4), May (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Moya 1-0. L_Flynn 2-3. Sv_Rodney (23). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (19).

___

Toronto 100 120 003—7 11 2 Seattle 000 100 001—2 6 1

Borucki, Giles (9) and R.Martin; Gonzales, Vincent (8), Bradford (9) and Zunino. W_Borucki 1-2. L_Gonzales 12-6. HRs_Toronto, Martin (10), Travis (7).

___

Detroit 000 000 000 000 0—0 6 0 Oakland 000 000 000 000 1—1 7 0

(13 innings)

Hardy, Coleman (8), Wilson (9), Alcantara (10), Farmer (12) and McCann; B.Anderson, Familia (8), Treinen (9), Petit (11), Pagan (13) and Lucroy. W_Pagan 3-0. L_Farmer 3-4.

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 020 000 000—2 4 0 Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 4 1

Verlander, Rondon (8) and Maldonado; Wood, Floro (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal. W_Verlander 11-6. L_Wood 7-6. Sv_Rondon (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 000 100 012—4 8 0 Chicago 011 010 11x—5 10 1

Ross, Stock (6), Lyles (8) and Ellis; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Cishek (8), R.Rosario (8), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 10-7. L_Ross 6-9. Sv_Strop (6). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (20). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (16).

___

Atlanta 010 010 000—2 6 1 New York 001 000 000—1 2 0

A.Sanchez, Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki; deGrom, Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_A.Sanchez 6-3. L_deGrom 5-7. Sv_Minter (8). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (13).

___

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1 Philadelphia 001 000 13x—5 9 0

Richards, Guerrero (6), E.Hernandez (7), Conley (7), Ja.Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Velasquez, Loup (7), Arano (7), Neshek (8), Dominguez (8) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 8-8. L_Richards 3-6. Sv_Dominguez (12).

___

St. Louis 110 030 010—6 15 0 Pittsburgh 303 000 01x—7 12 1

Gant, Brebbia (5), Webb (7), J.Hicks (8) and Molina, Pena; Archer, E.Santana (5), Ri.Rodriguez (6), Kela (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Crick 2-1. L_J.Hicks 3-3. Sv_Vazquez (25). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (27).

___

Colorado 000 012 000—3 6 0 Milwaukee 100 001 003—5 4 0

Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Murphy; Ju.Guerra, Jennings (9), Burnes (9) and Pina. W_Burnes 2-0. L_W.Davis 1-5. HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (14), Story (21). Milwaukee, Yelich (17), Thames (15).

___

San Francisco 102 000 000—3 9 0 Arizona 510 000 00x—6 12 0

Stratton, Blach (4), Moronta (6), Melancon (7), Dyson (8) and Posey, Hundley; Corbin, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila. W_Corbin 8-4. L_Stratton 8-7. Sv_Boxberger (26). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (17), Goldschmidt (24).