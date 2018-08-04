Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|1
|0
|Boston
|300
|010
|00x—4
|7
|0
Severino, Dav.Robertson (6), Kahnle (8) and Romine; Porcello and Leon. W_Porcello 14-4. L_Severino 14-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (14). Boston, Pearce (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|040—7
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|210
|000
|001—4
|8
|0
Barria, Alvarez (6), J.Anderson (7), Bedrosian (8), Parker (9) and F.Arcia, Briceno; Clevinger, Miller (7), Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), Cimber (8), Otero (8) and Gomes, R.Perez. W_J.Anderson 3-2. L_O.Perez 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani 2 (11). Cleveland, Martin (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|1—3
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|0—2
|6
|0
Giolito, Fry (8), Minaya (8), Avilan (8), Danish (9), Santiago (10) and Narvaez; Stanek, Kolarek (2), Schultz (4), Pruitt (7), Romo (9), Alvarado (10) and Perez, Sucre. W_Danish 1-0. L_Alvarado 1-4. Sv_Santiago (1). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (18).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|021
|000—
|3
|10
|3
|Texas
|100
|700
|03x—11
|10
|1
Hess, Hart (4), E.Phillips (5), Carroll (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Joseph; Jurado, Claudio (6), Gearrin (7), C.Martin (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Chirinos. W_Jurado 2-1. L_Hess 2-6. HRs_Texas, Chirinos (15), Gallo (28), Odor (12).
___
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|000—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|030
|021
|00x—6
|11
|0
Fillmyer, Flynn (4), Adam (6), McCarthy (7), Maurer (8) and S.Perez; Odorizzi, Moya (4), May (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Moya 1-0. L_Flynn 2-3. Sv_Rodney (23). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (19).
___
|Toronto
|100
|120
|003—7
|11
|2
|Seattle
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|1
Borucki, Giles (9) and R.Martin; Gonzales, Vincent (8), Bradford (9) and Zunino. W_Borucki 1-2. L_Gonzales 12-6. HRs_Toronto, Martin (10), Travis (7).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|7
|0
Hardy, Coleman (8), Wilson (9), Alcantara (10), Farmer (12) and McCann; B.Anderson, Familia (8), Treinen (9), Petit (11), Pagan (13) and Lucroy. W_Pagan 3-0. L_Farmer 3-4.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|020
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Verlander, Rondon (8) and Maldonado; Wood, Floro (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal. W_Verlander 11-6. L_Wood 7-6. Sv_Rondon (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|012—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|011
|010
|11x—5
|10
|1
Ross, Stock (6), Lyles (8) and Ellis; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Cishek (8), R.Rosario (8), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 10-7. L_Ross 6-9. Sv_Strop (6). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (20). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (16).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
A.Sanchez, Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki; deGrom, Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_A.Sanchez 6-3. L_deGrom 5-7. Sv_Minter (8). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (13).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|13x—5
|9
|0
Richards, Guerrero (6), E.Hernandez (7), Conley (7), Ja.Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Velasquez, Loup (7), Arano (7), Neshek (8), Dominguez (8) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 8-8. L_Richards 3-6. Sv_Dominguez (12).
___
|St. Louis
|110
|030
|010—6
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|303
|000
|01x—7
|12
|1
Gant, Brebbia (5), Webb (7), J.Hicks (8) and Molina, Pena; Archer, E.Santana (5), Ri.Rodriguez (6), Kela (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Crick 2-1. L_J.Hicks 3-3. Sv_Vazquez (25). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (27).
___
|Colorado
|000
|012
|000—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|001
|003—5
|4
|0
Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Murphy; Ju.Guerra, Jennings (9), Burnes (9) and Pina. W_Burnes 2-0. L_W.Davis 1-5. HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (14), Story (21). Milwaukee, Yelich (17), Thames (15).
___
|San Francisco
|102
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Arizona
|510
|000
|00x—6
|12
|0
Stratton, Blach (4), Moronta (6), Melancon (7), Dyson (8) and Posey, Hundley; Corbin, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila. W_Corbin 8-4. L_Stratton 8-7. Sv_Boxberger (26). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (17), Goldschmidt (24).