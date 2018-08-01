TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite an ultimatum from China to airlines to stop referring to Taiwan as a country on their websites by July 25, at least three companies were still doing so Friday, according to Chinese netizens.

Beijing bullied 44 airlines into dropping the name Taiwan next to airports on their online menus, the Central News Agency reported. Yet, some of the United States and Japanese airlines which were the last in giving in to the pressure, also removed references to China from their websites.

By August 3, Malaysian-based budget carrier Air Asia, Vietnam Airlines and Indonesian low-cost operator Lion Air were still not complying with China’s demands, according to research by Chinese netizens.

Since early this year, Air Asia had repeatedly changed how it named Taiwan, but on its website’s airports and terminals section, it still referred to the island separately from China, “Hong Kong, China” and “Macau, China.”

For Vietnam’s national carrier, when one used a laptop to enter the site, the term “China” was added to Taiwan, but with a smartphone, there was no reference to China for either Taiwan or Hong Kong, reports said.

On its airport page, Vietnam Airlines did not mention China next to Hong Kong and for Taiwan, it had added “R.O.C,” a reference to the island country’s official name, the Republic of China, CNA reported.

Indonesia’s Lion Air had added China to Macau but not to Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Chinese netizens remarked.