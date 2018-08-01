  1. Home
Taiwan’s TSMC fights off virus attack

Attack was not the work of outside hackers: TSMC

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/04 13:49
TSMC faced a virus attack Saturday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract manufacturer of computer chips, said Saturday it had faced a virus attack, but not from hackers.

Media reports said three TSMC foundries, located in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, had come under attack from a virus, forcing shutdowns of the production lines, while some reports suggested the incident had been the work of hackers from outside.

The company said it was holding an emergency meeting to address the situation. While it acknowledged there had been problems with a virus, it denied the involvement of hackers, while it was still investigating the incident’s impact on production, the Central News Agency reported.

According to the Apple Daily, the company presently faces the “high season” for the production of chips, with Apple Inc. as one of its major customers. It remained to be seen whether the problem would affect the delivery of semiconductors to its clients, reports said.

TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) retired from the company’s chairmanship last June.
