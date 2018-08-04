SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he spoke with Myanmar's foreign minister and urged him to immediately release two Reuters journalists held on charges of possessing secret documents.

In a tweet, Pompeo says he raised U.S. concerns in a meeting with Kyaw Tin in Singapore about the two reporters "detained in Burman for doing their job."

He says: "They should be released immediately."

Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone say they were framed by police, apparently because of their reporting on the brutal crackdown by security forces on minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state. About 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh after the crackdown began last August.

They face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.