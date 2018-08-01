  1. Home
  2. Culture

Los Angeles hosts 2nd annual Taiwanese American Film Festival

TAFF kicked off this weekend in LA for a celebration of Taiwanese culture and film making 

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/04 12:26
Image from TAFF

Image from TAFF

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Los Angeles, the second annual Taiwanese American Film Festival (TAFF) kicked off this weekend for a celebration of Taiwanese culture and filmmaking from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4.

In addition to screening two feature films and 12 short films, there will also be a variety of traditional Taiwanese night market snacks and on Aug. 4 an industry panel of guest speakers will discuss the history and trends in modern Taiwanese cinema.

The festival is organized into four blocks entitled “EAT, DRINK, PLAY, FUN” (吃，喝，玩，樂) spread out over a day and a half.

The two full length features being showcased this year were “Take Me To The Moon” directed by Chunyi Hsieh, starring Jasper Liu and Vivian Sung, on Friday Aug. 3, and “For Izzy” directed by Alex Chu, playing on Saturday evening, Aug. 4.

TAFF is also hosting an afterparty each evening as well as an awards ceremony to close out the ceremony.

Last year at the first ever TAFF, the event drew over 400 guests throughout the single day, and organizers are hopeful this year’s festival will draw even more interest from the community in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

The goal of the festival is “to strengthen the platform for this growing cinema community and to help emerging filmmakers in their next cinematic venture.”  

For more info on the event, visit the TAFF web site

Check out the trailers for "Take me to the Moon" and "For Izzy" below:
film festival
Los Angeles
Taiwanese American
cinema

RELATED ARTICLES

2018 Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival to kick off in Taipei on August 4
2018 Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival to kick off in Taipei on August 4
2018/07/31 12:35
‘On Happiness Road’ sweeps 2018 Taipei Film Awards
‘On Happiness Road’ sweeps 2018 Taipei Film Awards
2018/07/26 12:29
Chinese actress Gong Li to serve as jury president of Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse Awards   
Chinese actress Gong Li to serve as jury president of Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse Awards   
2018/07/17 17:59
3 Taiwanese directors to attend Marseille documentary festival
3 Taiwanese directors to attend Marseille documentary festival
2018/07/09 17:53
Taiwan tourism gets aboard LA train
Taiwan tourism gets aboard LA train
2018/07/05 17:19