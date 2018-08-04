  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/04 11:55
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 10 .630
Washington 15 11 .577
Connecticut 15 12 .556 2
Chicago 10 18 .357
New York 7 19 .269
Indiana 4 23 .148 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 21 7 .750
Los Angeles 16 11 .593
Phoenix 16 12 .571 5
Minnesota 15 12 .556
Dallas 14 13 .519
Las Vegas 12 14 .462 8

___

Thursday's Games

Indiana 84, Dallas 78

Los Angeles 79, Minnesota 57

Friday's Games

Atlanta 89, Chicago 74

Seattle 85, Minnesota 75

Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<