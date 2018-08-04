  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/04 11:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 91 357 87 123 .345
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 104 399 79 130 .326
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 102 418 72 130 .311
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 99 373 53 113 .303
MDuffy TB 91 358 37 108 .302
JoRamirez Cle 107 400 77 120 .300
Benintendi Bos 104 401 76 120 .299
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 28; NCruz, Seattle, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 90; KDavis, Oakland, 84; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 79; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; NCruz, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; 2 tied at 66.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.