TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Youth Department of the KMT, in an effort to promote the party with young people in Taiwan, is holding a competition to select a new cartoon mascot ahead of the elections in November.



After receiving over 100 submissions, a shortlist of ten top candidates has been selected by two judges. The voting will now proceed to a Facebook poll where the public can decide which image best represents the spirit of the KMT.

After final decisions are made by the Youth department, the top three choices will be eligible for cash awards of NT$50,000, NT$20,000 and NT$10,000, respectively, reports Liberty Times.



The Director of the KMT Youth Department Weng Shao-hui (翁紹輝) was quoted as saying that many young people feel out of touch or even disgusted with politics. Engagement with the youth with interactive campaigns like the mascot selection competition is a way for the party to engage with young voters and future voters.



Weng says that the KMT is in need of change, and the competition is evidence that the party is “willing to accept change.”



ET Today reports that after the winner is selected that a range of Line stickers and an adult-sized mascot costume will be created. The mascot will help the party campaign in the weeks leading up to the election.

Below are the designs that made the short list from the submissions.













(Images from KMT)

