NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says the U.S. criminal justice system is "racist ... front to back."

The Massachusetts senator and potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender made the remark at historically black Dillard University in New Orleans during a Q&A with Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond.

Warren has a mostly white political base in Massachusetts, but she's tried since President Donald Trump's election to reach more black voters nationally.

Richmond and other black leaders praise Warren's efforts as a consumer advocate and on other economic issues that affect black voters.