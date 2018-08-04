  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/04 09:48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 000 000—1 1 0
Boston 300 010 00x—4 7 0

Severino, Robertson (6), Kahnle (8) and Romine; Porcello and Leon. W_Porcello 14-4. L_Severino 14-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (14). Boston, Pearce (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 100 012—4 8 0
Chicago 011 010 11x—5 10 1

Ross, Stock (6), Lyles (8) and Ellis; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Cishek (8), R.Rosario (8), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 10-7. L_Ross 6-9. Sv_Strop (6). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (20). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (16).

___

Atlanta 010 010 000—2 6 1
New York 001 000 000—1 2 0

Sanchez, Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki; deGrom, Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_Sanchez 6-3. L_deGrom 5-7. Sv_Minter (8). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (13).