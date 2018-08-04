Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|1
|0
|Boston
|300
|010
|00x—4
|7
|0
Severino, Robertson (6), Kahnle (8) and Romine; Porcello and Leon. W_Porcello 14-4. L_Severino 14-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (14). Boston, Pearce (5).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|012—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|011
|010
|11x—5
|10
|1
Ross, Stock (6), Lyles (8) and Ellis; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Cishek (8), R.Rosario (8), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 10-7. L_Ross 6-9. Sv_Strop (6). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (20). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (16).
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
Sanchez, Winkler (7), Biddle (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki; deGrom, Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_Sanchez 6-3. L_deGrom 5-7. Sv_Minter (8). HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (13).