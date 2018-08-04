WASHINGTON (AP) — Andy Murray has pulled out of his Citi Open quarterfinal after winning a trio of three-setters and lamenting a schedule that had him start his latest victory at midnight.

The three-time major champion withdrew Friday, citing fatigue, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Murray's third-round victory over Marius Copil ended just past 3 a.m. on Friday. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

He also announced Friday that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray is working his way back into form after having surgery on his right hip and being sidelined for 11 months.

