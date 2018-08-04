  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/04 05:50
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Friday's Match

Reading 1, Derby 2

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest

West Brom vs. Bolton

Birmingham vs. Norwich

Preston vs. QPR

Brentford vs. Rotherham

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich vs. Blackburn

Sheffield United vs. Swansea

Sunday's Match

Leeds vs. Stoke

Monday's Match

Hull vs. Aston Villa

Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Charlton

Walsall vs. Plymouth

Coventry vs. Scunthorpe

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury vs. Bradford

Southend vs. Doncaster

Barnsley vs. Oxford United

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers

Wycombe vs. Blackpool

Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham

Burton Albion vs. Rochdale

Portsmouth vs. Luton Town

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Notts County vs. Colchester

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County

Swindon vs. Macclesfield Town

Northampton vs. Lincoln City

Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town

Exeter vs. Carlisle

Crewe vs. Morecambe

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United

Bury vs. Yeovil

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Stevenage vs. Tranmere Rovers