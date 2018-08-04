DETROIT (AP) — For all the drama surrounding the Trump administration's attempt to undo Obama-era fuel economy requirements, automakers are likely to stick to them until they get some answers.

The administration on Thursday unveiled plans to freeze the requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. That means the fleet of new vehicles would have to average about 30 miles per gallon in real-world driving from 2020 through the next six years. The previous fuel standards under President Barack Obama required about 37 mpg by 2025.

But with so much still in flux, including a legal challenge by California and other states, most automakers are proceeding as if the Obama-era requirements won't change and are continuing to develop electric, hybrid and other efficient vehicles.

The government will make a final decision by early next year.