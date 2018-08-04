NEW YORK (AP) — In April, President Donald Trump seemed poised for a fight over files seized by the FBI from his lawyer, Michael Cohen.

So far, though, a court-ordered review of the seized material has been less a battle than a congenial slog.

Barbara Jones, the former judge appointed to referee any disagreements over attorney client privilege, is nearly finished with her work.

And to date, the lawyers for Cohen and Trump have yet to contest any of her decisions.

According to court filings, she has given prosecutors access to more than 3.5 million of the 4 million documents and electronic communications taken in the raid.

Lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization designated 12,000 documents as privileged and confidential.

But even when Jones has disagreed, they haven't put up a fight.