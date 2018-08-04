COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says he followed proper reporting protocols regarding domestic violence allegations against an assistant coach in 2015.

Meyer posted a statement addressed to Buckeyes fans on Twitter on Friday, his first extensive comments since being placed on paid administrative leave by Ohio State on Wednesday.

The university is investigating what Meyer knew about allegations made by the ex-wife of Zach Smith, who was fired last week by Meyer.

Meyer said at Big Ten media days in Chicago last week that he was unaware of allegations made by Courtney Smith in 2015 against Zach Smith that were reported to the police. Courtney Smith has also said she told Meyer's wife, Shelley, about the incidents in 2015.

Urban Meyer says his intention at media day was not to say anything inaccurate and he apologized.