New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|111.10
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|107.05
|108.75
|106.70
|107.75
|Up
|1.05
|Oct
|111.10
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|110.20
|111.95
|110.10
|111.10
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|114.00
|115.50
|113.70
|114.60
|Up
|.95
|May
|116.50
|117.90
|116.10
|117.00
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|118.95
|120.30
|118.60
|119.40
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|121.20
|122.60
|121.00
|121.75
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|124.60
|125.90
|124.50
|125.15
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|128.00
|129.20
|128.00
|128.45
|Up
|.95
|May
|130.20
|131.30
|130.20
|130.50
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|132.15
|133.40
|132.15
|132.55
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|134.05
|135.50
|134.05
|134.60
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|136.70
|138.05
|136.70
|137.25
|Up
|1.15
|Mar
|139.75
|Up
|1.15
|May
|141.55
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|142.90
|Up
|1.15