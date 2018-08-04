  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/04 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 111.10 Up 1.00
Sep 107.05 108.75 106.70 107.75 Up 1.05
Oct 111.10 Up 1.00
Dec 110.20 111.95 110.10 111.10 Up 1.00
Mar 114.00 115.50 113.70 114.60 Up .95
May 116.50 117.90 116.10 117.00 Up .90
Jul 118.95 120.30 118.60 119.40 Up .90
Sep 121.20 122.60 121.00 121.75 Up .90
Dec 124.60 125.90 124.50 125.15 Up .90
Mar 128.00 129.20 128.00 128.45 Up .95
May 130.20 131.30 130.20 130.50 Up 1.00
Jul 132.15 133.40 132.15 132.55 Up 1.05
Sep 134.05 135.50 134.05 134.60 Up 1.15
Dec 136.70 138.05 136.70 137.25 Up 1.15
Mar 139.75 Up 1.15
May 141.55 Up 1.15
Jul 142.90 Up 1.15