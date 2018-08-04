BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2114 Down 24 Sep 2069 2089 2039 2046 Down 26 Oct 2114 Down 24 Dec 2135 2149 2107 2114 Down 24 Mar 2178 2182 2143 2149 Down 22 May 2191 2194 2155 2163 Down 23 Jul 2202 2202 2165 2175 Down 22 Sep 2206 2209 2172 2183 Down 23 Dec 2212 2212 2176 2184 Down 25 Mar 2191 2192 2191 2192 Down 24 May 2196 Down 26 Jul 2238 Down 26