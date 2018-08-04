ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The National Rifle Association says it's suffering grave financial harm that's threatening the group's ability to pursue its advocacy mission because of actions by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York regulators.

In an amended version of a federal lawsuit filed in May, the NRA says it has lost insurance coverage because of the state's enforcement actions against companies underwriting an NRA-branded insurance program called Carry Guard.

Without liability coverage, NRA says it can't maintain its offices, operate educational programs or hold rallies and other events.

The amended complaint was filed in late July in federal court for the northern district of New York. It names the Democratic governor along with the state Department of Financial Services and its superintendent, Maria Vullo, as defendants.

Cuomo's office had no immediate comment Friday.