COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Colorado police officer (all times local):

1 p.m.

A fellow officer and housemate of a Colorado Springs policeman who was critically wounded during a shots-fired call says he loves his patrol job and has a "superkind heart."

Officer Emily McBride told Newsday that 30-year-old Cem Duzel came to Colorado from New York's Long Island several years ago not planning to be an officer. But McBride says the five-year-veteran loves his job.

McBride says Duzel "is one tough cookie. He sets his mind to something, makes a goal and he goes for it. But he also has a superkind heart."

Newsday reports Duzel grew up in Manorville, New York, and graduated from Westhampton Beach Senior High School.

Police say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi fired the shots that wounded Duzel. Al Khamassi suffered slight wounds in the incident and will appear in court after he is released from a hospital.

8:40 a.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and that family and friends are by his side in a Colorado Springs hospital.

He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.

Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The Gazette reports Al Khammasi spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer yet.