PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of an Arizona state trooper killed in the line of duty (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The mother of a rookie Arizona state trooper killed just weeks out of the academy says her son had his dream job in that brief time.

Deborah Edenhofer told hundreds of mourners in a Peoria church Friday that her 24-year-old son Tyler loved putting on his uniform every day.

Tyler Edenhofer was fatally shot July 25 during a roadside confrontation with a suspect.

He and other troopers were responding to reports of a person throwing objects at vehicles on Interstate 10.

Authorities say the suspect, 20-year-old Isaac King, took another trooper's gun and fired two shots.

One hit Edenhofer. Another wounded a second trooper.

___

6:30 a.m.

A funeral is set for a rookie Arizona state trooper fatally shot by a suspect who took another officer's weapon during a confrontation on an interstate.

Friends and loved ones will bid farewell to 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer on Friday at a Peoria church.

Edenhofer was one of several officers who responded July 25 to reports of a person throwing objects at cars on Interstate 10 in suburban Phoenix.

Authorities say a struggle ensued when officers tried to detain 20-year-old Isaac King.

After several minutes, King allegedly got a hold of another trooper's firearm and fired two rounds.

One hit Edenhofer. The other left a trooper wounded.

Department of Public Safety officials say Edenhofer graduated from the academy in May.