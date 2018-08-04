NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the business practices of a payment processor whose CEO is a prominent political donor.

A person with direct knowledge of the case tells AP that criminal investigators from the Federal Drug Administration are examining records related to Allied Wallet.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The AP has previously reported how the Los Angeles-based company helps bettors, pornographers and shady debt collectors access international banks.

It did so while it, CEO Ahmad "Andy" Khawaja and top executives have given at least $6 million since late 2015 to Democrats and Republicans.

In a statement, Khawaja denied his company was under investigation.

The FDA and federal prosecutors declined comment.