BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scores Friday at stumps on the third day of the first test between England and India at Edgbaston:

England 287 (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-62, Mohammed Shami 3-64) and 180 (Sam Curran 63; Ishant Sharma 5-51, Ashwin 3-59) vs India 274 (Virat Kohli 149; Curran 4-74) and 110-5 (Kohli 43 not out; Stuart Broad 2-29).

India needs a total of 194 to win.