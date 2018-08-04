RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play two friendlies on U.S. soil next month, one against the hosts and another against El Salvador.

The Brazilian football confederation announced Friday that the matches will be held on Sept. 7 and 11 respectively.

The clash against the U.S. will be in New Jersey and the game against El Salvador is in Washington D.C.

They will be Brazil's first two matches since its World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium in July.

The two games will also be the first since coach Tite extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite will announce his squad next Friday. The matches are part of Brazil's preparation for Copa America, which it will host in 2019.