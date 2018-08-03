England vs India 1st Test Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at end of innings on the third day of the first test between England and India at Edgbaston:

England 1st Innings: 287 India 1st Innings: 274 England 2nd Innings (overnight 9-1)

Alastair Cook b Ashwin 0

Keaton Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8

Joe Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14

Dawid Malan c Rahane b Sharma 20

Jonny Bairstow c Dhawan b Sharma 28

Ben Stokes c Kohli b Sharma 6

Jos Buttler c Karthik b Sharma 1

Sam Curran c Karthik b Yadav 63

Adil Rashid b Yadav 16

Stuart Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11

James Anderson not out 0

Extras: (10b, 2lb, 1nb) 13

TOTAL: (all out) 180

Overs: 53

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-18, 3-39, 4-70, 5-85, 6-86, 7-87, 8-135, 9-176, 10-180.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 12-2-38-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-4-59-3, Ishant Sharma 13-0-51-5, Umesh Yadav 7-1-20-2.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.