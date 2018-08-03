WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

BIRMINGHAM, England — India took control of the first test against England by reducing the hosts to 86-6 in their second innings on day three, with Ishant Sharma taking two wickets in the final over before lunch. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Australian golfer Minjee Lee took a one-stroke lead on 7-under par into the second day of the Women's British Open, the fourth major of the year, at Royal Lytham. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

— GLF--WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN-FUTURE — Royal Troon to host Women's British Open in 2020. SENT: 150 words.

CAR--F1-RENAULT-RICCIARDO

MILTON KEYNES, England — Daniel Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull for Renault at the end of this Formula One season. He's will replace Carlos Sainz in a two-year deal. SENT: 120 words, photos.

BAD--WORLDS

NANJING, China — No. 1s Tai Tzu Ying and Viktor Axelsen are out in the quarterfinals of the badminton world championships. Developing.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Not thinking anymore about his world record in the 100-meter breaststroke is bringing Adam Peaty closer to beating it again. He's in the European semifinals late Friday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 510 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--MAN CITY-MIDFIELD SOLUTION

The answer to Manchester City's frustrating search for a backup defensive midfielder could lie inside the English champion's squad. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 370 words.

GLF--BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL

AKRON, Ohio — Ian Poulter cards an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Bridgestone Invitational. Rickie Fowler and Kyle Stanley each have a 63. Seven players were in the group at 65, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jason Day. Tiger Woods settles for a 66. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— GLF--BRIDGESTONE-NOTEBOOK — By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— GLF--BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP — SENT: 670 words.

TEN--CITI OPEN

WASHINGTON — Defending champion Alexander Zverev beat his older brother Mischa to reach the Citi Open quarterfinals. It was the siblings' first ATP main-draw match. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— TEN--WASHINGTON-MURRAY — Andy Murray sobs after another 3-set win. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— TEN--LOS CABOS — Fabio Fognini advances to semifinals. SENT: 180 words.

— TEN--SAN JOSE — Williams advances, Keys withdraws. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SOC--EWORLD CUP-DOPING

LONDON — The players finish their matches and huddle around waiting to discover who will undergo doping tests. Three weeks after the World Cup finished in Russia, the finals of the esports version are taking place in London, with gamers being tested for performance-enhancing substances for the first time by FIFA. It?s a sign of the increasing professionalization of the gaming version of the World Cup, with the winner collecting $250,000. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY FINAL

South Africa's Lions have defiantly rejected their allocated role in the narrative around Saturday's Super Rugby final — as the last, minor obstacle on the Crusaders' road to a ninth championship. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING — IAAF revokes neutral status of Russian high jumper Lysenko. SENT: 80 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Pearce hits 3 homers, Red Sox boost AL East lead over Yanks. SENT: 1760 words, photo.

