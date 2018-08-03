TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen remarked on August 3 that the growth rates in Taiwan have exceeded 3 percent – recorded in the four quarters from the second half of 2017 through the first half of 2018 – even surpassing the economic figures of South Korea.

Tsai made the remarks in an address at Ciyun Temple (慈雲寺) during a trip to Yilan, where she also visited an industrial area to attend a meeting with representatives from commerce, agriculture, and fishing industries, reported Liberty Times.

Noting that election campaigns are not about soliciting votes, but about reporting administrative achievements to the people, Tsai spoke of some of the priority policies during her speech.

On the contentious issue of pension reforms, she ensured retirees from the military and the public sector that the pension funds will not go bankrupt in 30 years. She also made a case for the implementation of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program (前瞻基礎建設計畫) passed last August, which includes the construction of new light rail lines, green energy facilities, among other projects.

Her speech also featured other signature policies during her administration, including moves to deliver transitional justice for Taiwan involving the management of ill-gotten party assets, tax reforms aimed to relieve the financial burden for low and middle-income households, as well as long-term care for seniors, the report wrote.

On economic performances, Tsai noted that the growth rate for Taiwan before her assumption of office was a humble 0.8 percent. However, the figure increased to 2.86 percent in 2017 and the island has seen over 3 percent growth rates quarterly since July last year. “Taiwan no longer sits at the bottom of the Four Asian Tigers,” she reckoned.