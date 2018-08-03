Teresa Lu (盧曉晴) from Taiwan was tied for third after the first round of the 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open Thursday, with a five stroke under par score of 67.

The 30-year-old, ranked 43rd in the world, carded a total of eight birdies and three bogeys at the major LPGA tournament, being held at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, from Aug. 2-5 with a purse of US$3.25 million.

Lu trailed Australian Minjee Lee, who led with a seven-under-par 65, and second placed Mamiko Higa of Japan, who scored a six-under 66 in the first round of the four-round tournament.

Lee was the front runner after one eagle, six birdies and one bogey.

The three other Taiwanese golfers in the competition are Phoebe Yao who is tied for 28th with a score of one-under 71; Hsu Wei-ling tied for 73rd with a one-over 73; and Yani Tseng, a former world No. 1, tied for 102nd with a three-over 75.

Defending champion In-Kyung Kim of South Korea was tied at 20th with a two-under 70 after carding four birdies and two bogeys. (By Lee Chin-wei and Elizabeth Hsu)