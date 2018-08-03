  1. Home
Southern Branch of National Palace Museum to hold ‘cat festival’ in Taiwan’s Chiayi

Visitors are invited to stop by feline-themed venues in the city

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/03 18:15
Cat-themed mural paintings in Chiayi (Photo/Culture & Tourism Bureau of Chiayi County)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To time with the “Cat Festival”—a room escape game presented by the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (故宮南院), the Culture & Tourism Bureau of Chiayi County invites the public to sign up for the event while planning a trip to the city in southwestern Taiwan that boasts kitten-themed tourist attractions.

The “Cat Festival” (迎貓祭), taking place between August 17 and 19, is open for registration from 12 noon August 3 through 5 PM on August 7.

Cat Festival room escape game (Photo/Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum)

According to the Culture & Tourism Bureau of Chiayi County, the Jingpu Community (菁埔社區) at Minxiong Township (民雄鄉) boasts a plethora of cat mural paintings, vividly depicting the cuteness and capriciousness of the animal, one of the best places to take pictures in Chiayi.

Next on the recommended itinerary is Buxin Elementary School (布新國小) at Budai Township (布袋鎮), which features walls on which are illustrations of love stories of personified felines, the agency said in a press release.

In addition to the room escape game and photography tours, Chiayi County government also invites visitors to make a stop at the local fish market to indulge themselves in a seafood feast.
 

Cat-themed murals at Jingpu Community (Photo/Culture & Tourism Bureau of Chiayi County)
Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum
Chiayi

