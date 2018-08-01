  1. Home
Taiwanese teenager drowns in Alabama, father missing

Family was spending holiday on Dauphin Island

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/03 17:55
Ambulances at Dauphin Island (photo courtesy of WKRG).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 17-year-old boy from Taiwan was found dead after going for a swim in the U.S. state of Alabama, while his father was still missing, reports said Friday.

The father, aged 47, his son and family were holidaying in the southern state when they went out for a swim at Dauphin Island on Thursday afternoon local time, according to the Associated Press.

After swimming about 100 meters out to sea, both disappeared. An air and sea search turned up the body of the boy at 6 p.m., at around a distance of one mile from the spot where he vanished.

The search continued for the father, but until press time without result, media reported.

Dauphin Island is a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico and a popular tourism destination linked by a bridge to the mainland of Mobile County.
drowning
drowning incidents
Alabama
Dauphin Island

