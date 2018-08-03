  1. Home
Zimbabwe capital very quiet hours after Mnangagwa victory

By  Associated Press
2018/08/03 16:01
A vendor sells sponges near newspaper headlines on the streets of Harare, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won an electio

ZANU-PF supporters celebrate the victory of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the conference center where the results were announced, in Hara

In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Zimbabwe's electora

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairwoman Qhubani Moyo, center, announces the results of the presidential elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday Aug. 3,

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's capital is unusually quiet hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the national election, which began with a peaceful vote Monday but turned deadly when the military rolled into the streets 48 hours later.

Harare's deserted roads appear to be free from the troops that circulated Thursday. Water cannons and police remain present, however, at the headquarters of the main opposition party, a day after authorities raided it.

The opposition says it will challenge in court the results of the election, which Mnangagwa won with just over 50 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Twitter says "unverified fake results" were announced.

Vendor Roy Mukwena says Mnangagwa "won by force. No, I'm not happy, just because these elections were not free and fair."