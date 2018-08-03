TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A four-year-old girl was killed and her mother seriously injured just 200 meters from reaching their home in Tainan when a driver high on Ketamine plowed into the back of their scooter last night (Aug 2), reported CNA.

The 42-year-old mother, surnamed Su (蘇), was driving her scooter with her four-year-old daughter riding on the back when a car suddenly smashed into them from behind. The young girl fell off the scooter and her head was crushed under the right rear wheel of the car, while Su became stuck under the vehicle which dragged her for another 10 meters.

The mother and daughter were rushed to Chi Mei Medical Center, but the four-year-old girl soon succumbed to her injuries. Su suffered severe injuries, including intracranial hemorrhaging and is in the intensive care unit.

The girl's father, who was working in Taoyuan at the time of the accident, arrived at the hospital to see his wife that evening and was devastated to heard the news of the loss of his daughter.

According to an initial police investigation, the driver was identified as a 25-year-old man surnamed Kuo (郭), who had a history of public endangerment and drug offenses. Kuo works in construction and in 2015 had his driver's license revoked and at the time of the accident was driving without a license.

At the scene of the accident, witnesses reported the interior of Kuo's vehicle having a strong smell of Ketamine.

Inside Kuo's vehicle, police found 19.7 grams of Ketamine, 1.3 grams of MDMA, 12 bags of "Red Beans" (a new type of drug) totaling 43.2 grams, 17 grams of an unidentified powder, along with other Ketamine-related paraphernalia. Kuo tested positive for Ketamine after a urine test was administered.

Kuo confessed that he did not see Su and her daughter and does not know how he hit them. He said that the drugs in the vehicle had been purchased in Kaohsiung.

Police transferred Kuo to the Prosecutor's Office on charges of violating the Drug Control Act and negligent homicide.