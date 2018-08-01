  1. Home
Taiwanese stars could fall victim to China crackdown on tax evasion by actors

China to investigate nearly 200 actors making 10 million yuan per movie

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/03 16:06
Mark Chao (left) and Ethan Ruan (center) are among Taiwanese actors who could be targeted by tax crackdown in China.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has launched an investigation into nearly 200 actors for tax evasion, and the list includes some top Taiwanese stars, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

The news of an investigation follows days of rumors swirling about the fate of top actress Fan Bingbing (范冰冰), who was reportedly interrogated and released though still barred from leaving China. Her manager was reportedly still being detained.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) gave the order last June to investigate all actors who made more than 10 million yuan (NT$44.6 million, US$1.4 million) per movie and find out whether they had evaded any taxes, CNA reported.

According to sources, the list of potential suspects consists of almost 200 entertainers, and includes top Taiwanese actors such as Ethan Ruan (阮經天), Mark Chao (趙又廷), Eddie Peng (彭于晏), and Wallace Huo (霍建華).

The CNA report said those Taiwanese citizens might be especially at risk since the channels they used to repatriate earnings from China to Taiwan might not be all above board.

China initially announced measures against so-called “unreasonably high” earnings for entertainers last September, but due to the far-reaching implications, they were never really implemented until now, CNA reported.

The inflation of movie star salaries also played a part in an increasing occurrence of scams in the Chinese movie world, with the forging of box office returns one of the most frequent elements. A box office smash helped boost the share prices of the production companies and attract more investors, according to CNA.
tax evasion
Fan Bingbing
Xi Jinping

