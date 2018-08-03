This summer, not only can kids enjoy a dedicated play-zone, Regent Taipei has created an European-inspired Gentlemen’s Lounge at B2 Regent Galleria catering to fathers this Father’s Day holiday season! Collaborating with partners VG Living, Slick Barbershop, The Goodforit Barberclub, Glenfiddich and ROU by T-Ham, Regent Taipei creates a space that demonstrates the essence of gentlemen’s stylish lifestyle.

From 8/1-8/12, room guests will receive an invitation to proceed towards The Gentlemen’s Lounge to enjoy free grooming and whisky tasting. Also, Regent Taipei presents the “Hug Your Dad” promotion; dine at any Regent-operated restaurants from 8/3-8/8, post a picture of your family and father to Regent Taipei’s social media to receive 12% discount for next your visits, valid until 9/30.