  1. Home
  2. World

China-US trade war is pushing up prices

The ongoing trade war is pushing up prices on everything from drinks to washing machines in the U.S.

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/03 15:21
Soft drinks in vending machine. (Image courtesy of Pxhere)

Soft drinks in vending machine. (Image courtesy of Pxhere)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ongoing China-U.S. price war is pushing up prices, as the cost of materials and intermediate goods sharply increase as tariffs enter into force.

Some of the world's most recognizable brands like Coca-Cola have said that the trade war will mean higher prices for their products.

An escalating trade war between China and the U.S. began on July 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced US$ 34 billion (NT$1.042 trillion) in tariffs on Chinese exports, as a means to protect national security, intellectual property of U.S. firms and reduce the U.S.'s trade deficit.

The trade war has begun to disrupt markets globally, as firms adapt to new price forces.

Coca-Cola has increased the price of its soft drinks in the U.S., because the cost of imported aluminum used in canned products recently jumped due a new 10 percent import duty.

Coca Cola Company CEO, James Quincey, called the price increase "disruptive" but necessary, reported CNN.

Global giant P&G recently told retailers that their products which include pulp will increase by up to five percent in the U.S., as their pulp is sourced from Canada, another country embroiled in a tariff tizz with the U.S., reported the Financial Times of London.

Goldman Sachs, a U.S. investment bank, has also come out and said their analysis suggests that the price of a new washing machine in the U.S. will increase by between eight and 20 percent, due to various tariffs, reported CNBC.

The rising prices of goods in the U.S. is expected to soon impact other countries like Taiwan, who buy imported products, materials and intermediate goods from China, the U.S., and other states embroiled in the trade war. 
trade war
Tariffs
price rise

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore Prime Minister urges facilitated signing of RCEP
Singapore Prime Minister urges facilitated signing of RCEP
2018/08/02 18:34
Taiwan to aid businesses transferring production bases as US-China trade conflict escalates: MOEA
Taiwan to aid businesses transferring production bases as US-China trade conflict escalates: MOEA
2018/08/02 17:17
China may report mid-year current account deficit for 1st time in 17 years
China may report mid-year current account deficit for 1st time in 17 years
2018/08/02 16:22
Chinese firm refocuses to Japan market, in response to trade war
Chinese firm refocuses to Japan market, in response to trade war
2018/08/02 16:09
Deng Xiaoping touted by Chinese media as model for US trade war strategy
Deng Xiaoping touted by Chinese media as model for US trade war strategy
2018/08/02 13:41