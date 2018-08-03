China-US trade war is pushing up prices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ongoing China-U.S. price war is pushing up prices, as the cost of materials and intermediate goods sharply increase as tariffs enter into force.

Some of the world's most recognizable brands like Coca-Cola have said that the trade war will mean higher prices for their products.

An escalating trade war between China and the U.S. began on July 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced US$ 34 billion (NT$1.042 trillion) in tariffs on Chinese exports, as a means to protect national security, intellectual property of U.S. firms and reduce the U.S.'s trade deficit.

The trade war has begun to disrupt markets globally, as firms adapt to new price forces.

Coca-Cola has increased the price of its soft drinks in the U.S., because the cost of imported aluminum used in canned products recently jumped due a new 10 percent import duty.

Coca Cola Company CEO, James Quincey, called the price increase "disruptive" but necessary, reported CNN.

Global giant P&G recently told retailers that their products which include pulp will increase by up to five percent in the U.S., as their pulp is sourced from Canada, another country embroiled in a tariff tizz with the U.S., reported the Financial Times of London.

Goldman Sachs, a U.S. investment bank, has also come out and said their analysis suggests that the price of a new washing machine in the U.S. will increase by between eight and 20 percent, due to various tariffs, reported CNBC.

The rising prices of goods in the U.S. is expected to soon impact other countries like Taiwan, who buy imported products, materials and intermediate goods from China, the U.S., and other states embroiled in the trade war.