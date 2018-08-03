In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Japanese macaques take a nap in the shade to avoid sunshine at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, people crowd in the Caribbean Bay swimming pool trying to escape the heat in Yongin, South Korea. South Ko
In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a man paddles a boat and others swim through flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam. High s
In this Saturday, July 28, 2018, file photo, a firefighter works as sandbags are piled at the entrance gate of a residential house in preparation for
In this Sunday, July 29, 2018, file photo, thick fog envelops a cluster of homes on a hillside in Dharmsala, India. The mountain region is currently r
In this Sunday, July 29, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), holds a ballot before voti
In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, Muslims arrive in a country boat to check if their names are included in the National Register of Citizens
In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, Peter Peacock, 68, right, embraces Gypsy Diamond, 36, in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who donated sperm
In this Friday, July 27, 2018, file photo, North Koreans take part in a mass dance during the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the end of the
In this Saturday, July 28, 2018, file photo, a full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Skyw
In this March 11, 2018, file photo, the gate of the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome is reflected on a bus window in Macau. Asia’s only legally regulated grey
In this Sunday, July 29, 2018, file photo, South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo falls in an attempt to catch the ball after a shot played by Sri Lanka's
In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Kidambi Srikanth of India serves while competing against Pablo Abian of Spain during their men's badminto
Japanese macaques nap in the shade to avoid sunshine at a Tokyo zoo while people crowd in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat in South Korea. Monsoon rains and a typhoon affected other Asian countries, with flooding threatening to inundate parts of Hanoi, Vietnam.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds a ballot before voting in the election that returned him to office for another five-year term.
In Australia, Peter Peacock embraces his biological daughter, Gypsy Diamond, who found him after a Victoria state law enacted last year retroactively lifted the anonymity that had been granted to sperm donors decades ago.
