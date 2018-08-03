Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|200—2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|00x—4
|6
|1
Heaney, J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Briceno, F.Arcia; Wood, Beeks (3), D.Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Beeks 1-1. L_Heaney 6-7. Sv_Romo (13).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|031—4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|14x—6
|9
|0
Keller, Hill (7), Adam (8), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Lopez, Fry (8), Minaya (8), Cedeno (8), J.Gomez (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Adam 0-3. Sv_Avilan (1). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (6). Chicago, Palka (16), Abreu (17).
___
|New York
|310
|010
|101—
|7
|8
|1
|Boston
|011
|813
|01x—15
|19
|1
Sabathia, Holder (4), Green (4), Cessa (4), Britton (8) and Au.Romine; B.Johnson, Workman (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart, Leon. W_B.Johnson 2-3. L_Holder 1-2. HRs_New York, Hicks (18), Gregorius 2 (20), Stanton (25). Boston, Pearce 3 (4).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|022
|003—
|8
|14
|0
|Texas
|371
|202
|11x—17
|18
|0
Cashner, Hart (2), Marinez (4), M.Castro (5), Scott (7), Valencia (8) and Joseph, Wynns; Gallardo, Butler (6) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 6-1. L_Cashner 3-10. Sv_Butler (1). HRs_Baltimore, Joseph (3), Trumbo (13), Mancini (15). Texas, Gallo (27), Profar (11), Odor (11).
___
|Toronto
|020
|000
|203—7
|12
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|010—3
|10
|1
Clippard, Hauschild (2), Biagini (8), Tepera (9) and Maile; F.Hernandez, Warren (6), Duke (7), Nicasio (7), Tuivailala (8), Pazos (9) and Zunino. W_Hauschild 1-0. L_Nicasio 1-6. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (12), Morales (13). Seattle, Cruz 2 (28).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|002—3
|8
|1
Senzatela, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Mikolas, Brebbia (8), Shreve (9) and Molina. W_Shreve 3-2. L_W.Davis 1-4.
___
|Miami
|000
|200
|000—2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|004—5
|7
|0
Lopez, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Pivetta, A.Davis (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Hunter 3-1. L_Barraclough 0-5. HRs_Miami, Bour (17). Philadelphia, Franco (18), Hoskins (22).
___
|Atlanta
|103
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
|New York
|100
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
Foltynewicz, Biddle (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Vargas, Sewald (6), Blevins (7), Wahl (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Foltynewicz 8-7. L_Vargas 2-7. Sv_Minter (7). HRs_New York, Nimmo (14).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|002—
|4
|7
|0
|Washington
|061
|000
|03x—10
|10
|0
Mahle, Mella (2), Hughes (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Scherzer, Miller (7), Grace (8), Cordero (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 15-5. L_Mahle 7-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (25). Washington, Turner (14), Harper (26).
___
|San Diego
|000
|003
|120—6
|15
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
Erlin, J.Castillo (6), Strahm (7), Stammen (8), Maton (9) and Hedges; Montgomery, Chavez (6), Wilson (7), Duensing (8) and Contreras. W_Erlin 2-3. L_Chavez 3-2. HRs_San Diego, Hedges (7).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|300—
|5
|9
|2
|Los Angeles
|105
|132
|90x—21
|18
|0
Chacin, Albers (5), T.Williams (6), H.Perez (7), Kratz (8) and Kratz, Pina; Kershaw, Goeddel (7), P.Baez (8) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 5-5. L_Chacin 10-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (16), Aguilar (26). Los Angeles, Puig 2 (14), Dozier (2), Pederson 2 (16), Turner (6), Bellinger (18).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|150—8
|11
|1
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|10
|2
Bumgarner, Melancon (6), Black (7), Blach (8) and Posey; Greinke, Diekman (7), Ziegler (7), McFarland (8), Andriese (9) and Mathis. W_Bumgarner 4-4. L_Greinke 12-6. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (11).