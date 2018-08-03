|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|90
|353
|87
|122
|.346
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|103
|395
|78
|129
|.327
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|102
|418
|72
|130
|.311
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|MDuffy TB
|90
|353
|37
|108
|.306
|Simmons LAA
|98
|368
|52
|112
|.304
|JoRamirez Cle
|106
|396
|77
|119
|.301
|Benintendi Bos
|103
|398
|75
|119
|.299
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; NCruz, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 90; KDavis, Oakland, 84; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 78; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; NCruz, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; 2 tied at 66.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.