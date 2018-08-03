PHOENIX (AP) — The Diamondbacks brought back an old tradition this season with a bullpen cart. One problem: None of the Diamondbacks wanted to use it.

Brad Ziegler changed that when he entered a game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning Thursday night, drawing cheers from the hometown fans.

Only a handful of opposing players used the cart during games, though Jake Diekman used it to switch clubhouses after being traded from the Texas Rangers to Arizona in the middle of a two-game series this week.

Ziegler, Arizona's one-time closer, returned to the team at the trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins.