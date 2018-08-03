BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Connecticut
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
|New York
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|Indiana
|4
|23
|.148
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Las Vegas
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
___
|Thursday's Games
Indiana 84, Dallas 78
Los Angeles 79, Minnesota 57
|Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<