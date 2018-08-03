  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/03 12:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 10 .615
Washington 15 11 .577 1
Connecticut 15 12 .556
Chicago 10 17 .370
New York 7 19 .269 9
Indiana 4 23 .148 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 20 7 .741
Los Angeles 16 11 .593 4
Minnesota 15 11 .577
Phoenix 16 12 .571
Dallas 14 13 .519 6
Las Vegas 12 14 .462

___

Thursday's Games

Indiana 84, Dallas 78

Los Angeles 79, Minnesota 57

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<