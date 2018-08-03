In this July 31, 2018 photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a str
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, dead, young llamas are burned as a ritualistic offering to the "Pachamama," or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain cons
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, opponents of a measure to expand legal abortions hold a banner with a message that reads in Spanish: "Yes To Life", during
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, farmers balance belongings on top of their heads as they wait for the authorization from police to march towards the Miraf
In this July 27, 2018 photo, a demonstrator wearing a mask made of fake dollar bills protests against corruption in Lima's San Martin plaza, Peru. Uni
In this July 27, 2018 photo, Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes straightens his tie as he waits for the arrival of the coffin containing the remains
In this July 31, 2018 photo, an elderly woman covered in red paint poses for a portrait during a Mass celebrating Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua,
In this July 29, 2018 photo, a soldier takes a cell phone picture of journalists before the start of a military parade, part of Independence Day celeb
In this July 11, 2018 photo, members of a private photo studio take pictures of a woman in Havana, Cuba. New rules for private business indicate that
In this July 28, 2018 photo, a masked anti-government with a homemade mortar takes part in a march against President Daniel Ortega and the release of
In this July 31, 2018 photo, an employee of a electronics store waits inside during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. The electrical system suffered a
In this July 26, 2018 photo, baboons are silhouetted by the moon at the city zoo in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
In this July 28, 2018 photo, artists wearing masks depicting former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva perform at the Lula Free festival in Rio
In this July 26, 2018 photo, Matias Donoso, left, of Chile's Deportes Temuco challenges goalkeeper Nicolas Navarro of Argentina's San Lorenzo for the
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Some of Brazil's most popular musicians entertained tens of thousands at a concert held to back calls for the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jail for a conviction on corruption and money laundering charges that he contends were politically motivated.
A failure at a generating station knocked out electricity in most of Venezuela's capital and nearby areas, paralyzing the city's subway system.
In Argentina, hundreds of physicians have staged anti-abortion protests as the Senate gets ready to vote on legislation that would legalize abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Cuba's new economic rules indicate the government has ruled out going further in opening up to private business, such as allowing small and medium enterprises. Private business licenses will still be granted only to individuals, and only one license per person.
Paraguay's agriculture minister, Luis Gneiting, and three other people died when a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed in a marshy area shortly after takeoff.
Demonstrations against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega lost steam amid a three-month surge of violence surrounding anti-government protests that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said has resulted in 317 deaths.
___
Curated by photographer Moises Castillo in Guatemala City. On Twitter: @moises1975.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers